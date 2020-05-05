11 women share how they spent the first weekend of relaxed restrictions.

This past weekend saw the beginning of relaxed coronavirus restrictions around Australia.

We’re nearing two months since COVID-19 limitations began in Australia, and as the nation succeeds in flattening the curve, officials in some states and territories decided to ease their measures to let residents out from total isolation.

It meant many could visit their family, or have a drink with a friend, for the first time in over a month. And that calls for a small celebration.

So, we asked women to share with us what their weekend looked like.

From seeing grandparents for the first time in over a month to visiting local national parks, one thing is clear – everyone is appreciating the simple pleasures in life a lot more.

Here’s what they shared with us:

1. Kim

"We went for a walk in the state forest, one of the only places we can visit."

2. Wendy

"We went to see the grandparents."

3. Zunaira

"Cousins reunited after five weeks! This is my son and my sister’s daughter."

4. Shelly

"Our quiet beaches here in Western Australia have been a godsend during this time. This weekend was no different to the previous weeks and months, enjoying the last of the warm weather."

5. Charlie

"I visited my parents for the first time in six weeks and we had brunch."

6. Holly

"We took our new puppy round to meet her ‘uncles’ for the first time."

7. Kirralee

"I finally got to have my nephew over for a movie night!"

8. Hannah

"We stayed in but were excited to be offered our first pet sitting gig since coronavirus began. The owner is moving house (so not going on holiday!) but it did make things feel a little more normal!"

9. Shay-lee

"A local farm opened their crop to people to enjoy the fresh air and purchase a sunflower for $2 to go toward cancer council."

10. Jemma

"Celebrated a friends birthday with two friends and made mulled wine."

11. Erin

"Kids and I rode bikes around to the local park, I got a coffee from my fave coffee shop across the road (they got smoothies) and we sat in the park and enjoyed the sun. It was glorious in Brisbane."

