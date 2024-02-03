The true story behind the viral window video that has everyone talking (and laughing).

It's the video we can't get enough of, and it's giving the world some major belly laughs.

It goes as follows - two sisters are trying to gain access back into their house, after accidentally locking themselves out.

One of the women is propped up by the other and tries to hoist herself into the home's window, only to fall inside very awkwardly.

She ends up being stuck against the window, and slides slowly down the glass, her top falling off as a result - her boobs on display for all on the other side. The sisters are both in fits of laughter - one still stuck to the glass window, the other doubled over laughing.

If you're not one of the 20 million people who have been blessed to see the video yet, you can watch it here:

Now, we're very happy to report that both sisters are a-okay with the video going viral, particularly the sister whose breasts were evidently on show.

For a bit of back story on who the two sisters are, we have you covered.

The true story behind the viral window video.

The woman who was stuck behind the glass, Lisa Rowland, spoke on ITV's This Morning on Friday, about what really happened.

She said she was out shopping but upon returning home realised she had lost her keys. An even bigger issue was pending though - she needed to go to the toilet. Badly.

So climbing through her front window with the help of her sister seemed to be the best option available.

"This happened back in June. I had done the school run, taken the dog to the vet, and had gone shopping. I came home, realised the keys were inside," she explained.

She then spotted the open window which was the "only option" to get back in so her sister gave her "a bunk up and just put her through the window".

The two This Morning hosts asked Lisa what the moment was when she realised it was too far gone. She replied: "I think it was when the left one came out. I tried to put it back in, if you look I really tried but it didn't work so then I just let go of everything! I weed myself, I weed around my neck, yeah it was dipping around my face."

Lisa continued: "I was stuck, hanging like a bird. It was just over."

Lisa and her sister sharing their story. Image: ITV.

The sister said that when she saw Lisa hanging, it was hard not to laugh.

"I just couldn't breathe, there was nothing I could do. When I turned around and I could see her [breasts] hanging out, I was completely dead."

As for who filmed the situation, it was Lisa's partner Nicole. For months, Lisa and her friends shared the video with each other, though it did end up in a friend of a friend's hands, who then decided to share it on social media.

Regardless, it is now viral on Facebook. Initially, Lisa said she "didn't know whether to laugh, cry or how to feel". But it was the sheer amount of positive comments that made her feel okay about it.

"I think when I saw the comments, the amount of positive comments and the laughter, and I love a bit of laughter. So if it's laughter - all good."

Nowadays Lisa wears her house keys on a rubber band around her neck. She knows she'll never misplace her keys again.

Feature Image: Facebook/ITV.