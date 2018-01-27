The vintage baby names that are picked to make a huge comeback in 2018.

It’s no secret that picking out a name for your baby can be hard.
For some parents, the process involves meticulous research and countless name books. For others, it’s as simple as looking back down the family tree for inspiration.
But if vintage names are your favourite – you’re in luck. Old fashioned names, such as Nora, Audrey, and Alfie are super popular right now. Actually, it’s predicted 2018 will be a year of name nostalgia.
The experts in baby name trends at Nameberry have created a list of 1918’s most popular names that are set to make comeback in 2018.
Girls’ Names:
Agatha
Alpha
Althea
Augusta
Avis
Bernadette
Beryl
Bessie
Birdie
Carmella
Cleo
Delia
Dixie
Effie
Etta
Fay
Geneva
Gertie
Ida
Inez
Ione
Iva
Lelia
Loretta
Lorna
Lottie
Louella
Lucinda
Lula
Lulu
Mamie
Maude
Merle
Minerva
Minnie
Muriel
Myrtle
Odessa
Olga
Opal
Pauline
Philomena
Polly
Rosalind
Rosella
Roxie
Sibyl
Theda
Winifred
Yolanda
Boys’ Names:
Abe
Alphonse
Ambrose
Archie
Barney
Benedict
Booker
Burl
Cecil
Chester
Claude
Clement
Cleveland
Cornelius
Dale
Dewey
Dorsey
Doyle
Dudley
Edmund
Ferdinand
Floyd
Forest
Garland
Grover
Hiram
Homer
Isadore
Kermit
Lemuel
Lowell
Lucius
Luther
Ned
Noble
Norris
Ollie
Perry
Pete
Roscoe
Rufus
Sol
Stuart
Thaddeus
Ulysses
Vito
Waldo
Wallace
Ward
Wiley
Here’s hoping we see some little Lornas and Dudleys running around in 2018.