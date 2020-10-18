The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday October 19.

Victoria wakes to fewer COVID-19 rules.

Victorians have woken to more freedom this morning after COVID-19 restrictions were eased but many are unhappy the hospitality and retail industries have been left out.

From Monday, Melburnians will be allowed to travel 25km from home and there will be no limit on time spent outdoors.

Outdoor gatherings will also increase from five people to 10 from two households, while facilities such as skate parks, golf courses and tennis courts will reopen.

Melburnians will also be able to get a haircut, see an allied health professional, renovate their home, wash their car and bid at an auction, though a number of strict safety protocols will be in place.

"I have announced today what is safe but will not undermine the sacrifice, the hard work, the pain, the amazing efforts that Victorians have put in," Mr Andrews told reporters on Sunday.

In regional Victoria, up to two people plus dependents will be allowed to visit homes once a day, while hospitality venues can increase their capacity to 70 people outside and 40 people inside.

The "ring of steel" that separates metropolitan Melbourne from regional Victoria will remain in place.

Melbourne will take another step on November 2, with hospitality venues be able to seat 50 people outside and 20 people inside, while retail and beauty and personal care services can resume.

Victoria recorded two new coronavirus cases on Sunday - its fifth consecutive day in the single digits - and no deaths.

New Zealand travellers arrive in WA and Victoria.

Twenty-three people who recently travelled from New Zealand to Australia have arrived in Perth.

Health officials were advised by police of the arrivals on Saturday and say they have been taken into hotel quarantine for 14 days.

All travelled through Sydney and were identified as soon as they arrived at Perth Airport.

It was revealed on Friday that 55 people also took connecting flights to Melbourne.

Lachie told reporters he was still wrapping his head around the idea of becoming a Brownlow medallist, joining a prestigious list that includes childhood hero and 1993 winner Gavin Wanganeen.

"People remember Brownlow medallists, what they achieve and whatnot. For me to be in that category, it doesn't really sit well," Neale said.

"Because I just admire so many players who have won them, they're greats of the game. It's incredibly humbling."

Thousands protest Trump's court pick.

Thousands have marched to the US Supreme Court in Washington to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump's pick as her replacement.

The US Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an October 22 vote on the nomination of judge Amy Coney Barrett, over objections from Democrats that the confirmation process comes too close to the November 3 presidential election.

More than 26 million Americans have already cast their ballots for who they want to sit in the White House for the next four years, Trump or his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The immense crowd taking to the streets at The Women's March protest in NYC. Image: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty. The immense crowd taking to the streets at The Women's March protest in NYC. Image: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty. Demonstrators at the Women's March said they were angry that Republicans appear ready to confirm Barrett's nomination so close to election day.

Republicans had refused to move forward Merrick Garland, the pick of former president Barack Obama, more than six months ahead of the 2016 election.

The protesters marched through downtown Washington to the Supreme Court steps.

Hundreds of marches and demonstrations were planned at city halls, parks and monuments across the country.

Virus curfew leaves Paris streets empty.

The streets of Paris and eight other French cities were deserted on Saturday night on the first day of the government-imposed 9pm curfew that is to last at least four weeks.

The measure was announced this week by French President Emmanuel Macron to curb the resurgent coronavirus as new daily infections peaked last week to more than 30,000.

Macron said the curfews were needed to stop hospitals from becoming overrun.

The streets in Paris are empty. Image: Kiran Ridley/Getty. The streets in Paris are empty. Image: Kiran Ridley/Getty. Many restaurant owners are up in arms about the move that is forcing them to close early, something they say will devastate the industry.

In France, nearly 20 million people are covered by the curfew and eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse as well. The curfew runs until 6am daily.

France has seen more than 33,300 confirmed deaths in the pandemic, the fourth-highest death toll in Europe.

Around the world.

- New Zealand health officials are confident of having contained a new outbreak of COVID-19 after identifying the virus in a maritime worker.

- President Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have gone on the offensive with each campaigning in states they believe they can flip their way before polling day.

- Italy has registered 11,705 new coronavirus cases, up from a previous record of 10,925 posted the day before.

- Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused eachother of violating a new "humanitarian ceasefire" in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, hours after it came into effect.

Feature image: Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Darrian Traynor/Kiran Ridley/Getty.