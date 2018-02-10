The father of Barnaby Joyce's "mistress" has some... interesting thoughts on the affair.

The father of Barnaby Joyce’s pregnant partner and former media adviser, Vikki Campion, has a message for the man in his daughter’s life.

“Vikki’s mother and I think that with Baaa-naby [sic] as dad the kid will probably be a perfect little lamb,’ retired firefighter, Peter Campion told the Cairns Post, about Campion’s relationship with the Deputy Prime Minister.

“Politics sure does make for strange bedfellows. We just never imagined our daughter would hop into one with a former Kiwi.”

Mr Campion then went on to say:

“Our future son-in-law should give himself an uppercut for failing to give one to the PM.”

And… that’s it.

It’s important to note Ms Campion is estranged from her father. Mr Campion first heard of his daughter’s relationship with Joyce, and their pregnancy, when news broke on Wednesday. They have not spoken “for years”.

Campion and Joyce are expecting their first child in April.

This will be the fifth child for Joyce, who is also a father to four other children with his now-separated wife of 24 years, Natalie Joyce.

As you were.

