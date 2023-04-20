Why everyone is talking about Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey, hosts of the Netlfix reality show Love is Blind are making headlines this week with fans calling the recent Season 4 reunion episode a 'disaster'.

Initially billed as a live show, things got off to a bad start when technical difficulties meant that the hotly anticipated episode aired 75 minutes later than planned.

It quickly went from bad to worse, with thousands of Tweets focussed on how awkward the hosts were, as well as bias that seemed to be there for certain contestants.

Prior to becoming co-hosts of Love Is Blind, the married couple were known for their long marriage and careers in the entertainment industry and for their three cute kids; sons Camden (10) and Phoenix (6) and daughter Brooklyn (8).

Nick who turns 50 later this year, was part of '90s boy band 98 degrees until he began his career as a solo artist alongside hosting a variety of TV shows and even winning the fifth season of The Masked Singer in the US.

He famously married Jessica Simpson in 2002 but divorced three years later and not before a memorable reality captured their life as 'Newlyweds'.

Actor, model and TV host Vanessa Minnillo, 42, met Lachey when she starred in the video for his hit single 'What's Left of Me' and they wed in 2011. Together now for over 15 years, the long-married pair are a rarity in Hollywood.

The couple in 2011. Image: Getty.

"It's like dog years," Vanessa said in a previous interview.

"In, like, celebrity years, we've been together for, like, a thousand, right?"

The pair, who share the same birthday but seven years apart, credit compromise and communication for their successful partnership although it hasn't always been perfect and they admit they see a couple's therapist.

"I have to work at how I communicate with him," Vanessa said.

"He has to work at understanding me and how I've changed and evolved. And we have to work at putting each other first, and as our therapist says, turning towards each other, not just physically, but emotionally."

"Yeah, I think, like, anything that's meaningful in your life, it's worth working at and working for," Nick added.

The co-hosting gig for Love is Blind is the first time they have worked together professionally and Vanessa says there was no hesitation in wanting the job.

"They made literally our dreams come true in terms of being able to work together, being able to spend time together, making our marriage stronger ultimately in the end," Vanessa told CBS.

We'll have to watch this space to see if the couple continue on as hosts for Love is Blind in Season 5.

Laura Jackel is Mamamia's Family Writer. For links to her articles and to see photos of her outfits and kids, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Feature Image: Getty.