Every parent can relate to this photo of Nick Lachey's daughter on her first day.

Not every little kid is busting to run off to pre-school.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey learned on their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth first day of four-year-old pre-school on Thursday.

Judging by the little girl’s body language in a candid photo her mum posted to Instagram, she wasn’t exactly thrilled to be heading off to kindergarten.

“We’re both NOT happy about this!!!” the 37-year-old TV host wrote, next to the image of her grumpy daughter.

Brooklyn’s big brother, Camden John, on the other hand, had a completely different reaction to his first day of school.

The not-quite-six-year-old was all smiles next to his dad last week.

The 44-year-old former popstar shared on Instagram the day had “highs and lows” – the low being that his son, who in the next photo was pushing his dad away after a kiss, was starting to get embarrassed by his affection.

“My high & low for today: my son’s first day of [school], definitely a HIGH! Apparently also my last day for public kisses.”

Nick and Vanessa, who were married in 2011, also share 21-month-old son Pheonix Robert.

