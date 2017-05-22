Vanessa Hudgens just made the Billboard Music Awards audience squirm in their seats.

For the most part, Vanessa Hudgens pulled off her co-hosting duties during the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night without a hitch, but there was one moment that had a few members of the audience squirming in their seats.

After Nicki Minaj opened proceedings with an over-the-top medley of some of her hits, Ludacris challenged Hudgens to give the rather explicit rap from Minaj’s ‘Monster’ a go.

The 28-year-old singer and actress (who is best known for her roles in High School Musical and Grease Live, if that’s any indication of where her talents lie…) put in a valiant effort. Sort of.

“OK, first things first I’ll eat your brains, Then I’mma start rocking gold teeth and fangs, Cause that’s what a motherf*cking monster do,” she spat out with about as much edge as her Disney franchise.

Drake’s face really said it all…

And Twitter was about as kind with its reactions as the rapper himself.

A little later on Ludacris gave Hudgens another vocal challenge, however, and luckily she nailed it.

Here's her rendition of Celine Dion's "Power of Love":

Look, she should probably stick with the singing, but five stars for effort.

Later in the ceremony, perhaps to make up for his earlier lack of enthusiasm, Drake complimented Hudgens' multiple outfits while accepting an award.

“I just wanna say that Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight," the rapper said.

Rightio, then.