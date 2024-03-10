Vanessa Hudgens dated Austin Butler for 8 years. Then she slid into Cole Tucker's DMs.

The 2024 Oscars red carpet has confirmed Vanessa Hudgens is going to be a mum.

The news comes after the 35-year-old High School Musical star and her 27-year-old husband Cole Tucker tied the knot in Mexico in December last year.

Image: Getty

"I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better," the actress told Vogue about the moment her and Colorado Rockies baseball player Tucker tied the knot.

"I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

Hudgens started dating Tucker back in 2020, after her split from fellow actor Austin Butler. They had dated for more than eight years.

She recently spoke of her longtime relationship with Butler, discussing how she's "grateful" for the split and how her life has since changed.

"I feel like so much of my character was built from my breakups," she said in an interview with She Pivots podcast.

"I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously," she added. "You pushed me to the right person, which I’m so grateful for because he’s just the most supportive, real, understanding human being that I have ever met."

Hudgens and Tucker officially announcing their engagement in February 2023, posting a photo on her Instagram featuring a GIANT rock.

"YES. We couldn’t be happier," she captioned the photo.

From our sleuthing (and the Eiffel Tower in the background) it seems the engagement happened in Paris.

Several celebrities have congratulated the duo in the comments.

"Couldn't be happier, Right here Look what we've got A fairy-tale plot, Our very own happy ending," Sarah Hyland wrote.

"Ahhh congrats mama!' Lily Collins added.

In 2022, Hudgens told The Drew Barrymore Show she met Tucker during a Zoom meditation group call.

"I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, 'Who is that?'" she said.

"If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Here are the famous men Hudgens has dated in the past:

Zac Efron

Image: Getty

The actress dated co-star Zac Efron for five years from 2005, thus beginning the iconic era of ‘Zanessa’, the most loved Disney couple in history.

They met on the set of High School Musical and helped each other adjust to their newfound fame at a young age until their relationship just ran its course in 2010.

Josh Hutcherson

Image: Getty

In 2011, Hudgens was connected to The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson. Their relationship was never publicly announced. During an interview with TODAY in 2012 the pair were asked "How long have you been going out?"

“We’re not… we were at one point, but she broke my heart," Josh replied before adding that he was "just kidding".

“That was a while ago, we’re really good friends now," he continued.

Austin Butler

Image: Getty

Finally, Hudgens and Austin Butler confirmed their relationship in 2014, however they may have been dating for almost three years at that point.

The pair dated for nine years and seemed very happy together, with Hudgens calling Butler the ‘love of my life’ in a birthday Instagram post.

However, they called it quits right before their nine-year anniversary in 2019. A source close to the couple told E! News the split was due to conflicting schedules

"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," the source said. “There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @vanessahudgens.

Can’t live without your phone or the internet? Take our survey now and you go in the running to win a $100 gift voucher!

TAKE SURVEY ➤