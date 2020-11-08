Just 19 photos of Americans looking blissfully happy about their new president.

As sun sets on the White House, the streets of America have erupted in celebration.

On Saturday, local time, Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US election following four nail-biting days. The now-President-Elect has won at least 24 states after flipping the state of Pennsylvania blue and claiming more than the 270 electoral college votes required for the White House.

Crowds of Americans spontaneously took to the streets of US cities as the news broke, celebrating the end of the tumultuous Trump administration.

Crowds honked horns, beat drums, banged pots and set off fireworks to mark Biden's victory.

Here are photos from the streets of America right now.

People celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States on Black Lives Matter Plaza at 16th and H Streets, NW, after news outlets declared victory for Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Image: Getty.

Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden celebrate downtown near Trump Tower after several major news outlets declared Biden the winner in the 2020 presidential race against incumbent President Donald Trump on November 07, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Image: Getty.





People celebrate in the Fort Greene neighbourhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 07, 2020 in New York City. Image: Getty.

A man celebrates with a cut out of Kamala Harris in Thomas Circle, after Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States and Harris the Vice President, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Image: Getty.

US President-elect Joe Biden supporters gather to celebrate the victory around the White House in Washington, United States on November 07, 2020. Image: Getty.

Revelers celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States on Black Lives Matter Plaza at 16th and H Streets, NW, after news outlets declared victory for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Image: Getty.

Revelers celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States on Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street, NW, after news outlets declared victory for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Image: Getty.

Julian and Fatimah Miller stop to grab a memory on their wedding day with a group of supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden as they celebrate downtown on November 07, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Image: Getty.

People stand in the fountain as they celebrate in Washington Square Park after it was announced that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would be the next U.S. President on November 7, 2020 in New York City. Image: Getty.

Canei Womack at a protest rally turned into celebration of Biden / Harris winning Pershing Square on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Image: Getty.

US President-elect Joe Biden supporters gather to celebrate the victory around the White House in Washington, United States on November 07, 2020. Image: Getty.

Joe Biden supporter celebrates his projected presidential win at Freedom Park on November 7, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Getty.

Supporters of Joe Biden Celebrate at the famous rainbow intersection on November 7, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image: Getty.

People celebrate in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 07, 2020 in New York City. Image: Getty.

People celebrate in the streets after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Image: Getty.

People celebrate outside the Philadelphia Convention Center after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on November 07, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Image: Getty.

Joe Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States on 14t Street, NW, after news outlets declared victory for the Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Image: Getty.

US President-elect Joe Biden supporters gather to celebrate the victory around the White House in Washington, United States on November 07, 2020. Image: Getty.

US President-elect Joe Biden supporters gather to celebrate the victory around the White House in Washington, United States on November 07, 2020. Image: Getty.

