News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

The University of Queensland sent the world an unsolicited d*ck pic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, anything looks like a phallus if you stare at it long enough. Cactuses, obelisks, neck-lines of popular news presenter‘s jackets. Anything.

You know what else looks like a penis? This penis, hidden this poster from the University of Queensland:

Mumbrella

Apparently, it was placed there by a staffer from the advertising company responsible for the campaign, which was launched in September and designed to attract enrolments to the university.

It has now been shafted.

“The University became aware of an inappropriate image in some campaign material shortly after the campaign was launched,” a spokesperson from UQ said in a statement to Mumbrella.

“We advised the agency, which immediately removed and replaced the offending collateral. Any further inquiries should be directed to the agency.”

They were tipped off on their Facebook page by an eagle-eye commuter:

The agency has been forced to cover the cost of the reprint and redistribution of the posters and one can only imagine the staffer responsible has paid for the cock-up with his job.

Balls.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended