These are genuinely the strangest, most borderline-offensive pair of jeans that have ever existed.

We thought we’d seen it all when it came to wacky jeans this year. There were detachable-legged jeans. Jeans with plastic windows for your knees. Jeans that were purely clear plastic.

Then this pair came to our attention.

Called the "high waist double jean", the designer denim is by Natasha Zinko.

Yes, that really is a high AND low waisted top, but the strange-ness doesn't end there.

Listen: Has activewear had its day? The hosts of Mamamia Out Loud think so. Post continues after audio.



There's also the baggy bum and the contrasting light denim stripe down the side.

They cost $875.49 and the worst part? THEY'RE SOLD OUT. Yes, so many people have bought them there is no stock left.

On the bright side, at least we won't be seeing any builder's bums with this low rise version.

It seems we're not the only ones bemused by the design from the Central Saint Martin's graduate.

"I love to wear two pairs of jeans but it can get heavy and uncomfortable! Sometimes the pair on top will fall off (SOOO embarrassing). This pair tricks everyone," reads one spoof (we hope) review.

"They think I'm wearing two pairs of jeans but really its just one!! Love these pants."

But as is the case with much fashun, these jeans appear to look very different on and off the rack.

Here's the designer herself wearing a similar pair.

Dare we say they actually look alright? Cool, even?

Oh, fashion.

What do you think of the jeans?

READ MORE

Jeans have jumped the shark and it’s time for a denim intervention.

The most popular jeans on Pinterest have us scratching our heads.

11 women share: “The best pair of jeans I’ve ever bought.”