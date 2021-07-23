There are four types of perfumes. Here's how to know which one is for you.

There's nothing quite like finding a perfume that you love.

A signature scent has the power to evoke memories, change your mood, and just make you feel like you.

But with so many options to choose from, perfume might be one of the hardest beauty products to shop for (not to mention they all start smelling the same after a while.)

So if you're in the market for one, we've made things simple.

When it comes to fragrance, there are four main scent types, and once you know which one you associate with, it makes choosing your go-to spritz so much easier.

Here, we've categorised each scent type by their characteristics, along with our favourite perfume picks for each.

Floral.

As you can probably guess, floral fragrances are packed with, well, flowers. This scent type is said to cover the largest variety of perfumes which feature floral notes including roses, gardenias, daisies and jasmine (just to name a few).

Floral fragrances are very much flirty and feminine. Some are full-on flower-power, while others are lighter or even sweeter. Consider yourself a bit of a romantic and love the smell of freshly cut flowers? Go for floral.

Woody.

If you glanced over floral and knew it wasn't for you, maybe consider woody. A woody fragrance will remind you of the outdoors - some will smell earthy, while others are more smokey and warm. Many feature notes of moss, wood, leather, patchouli and bergamot.

For anyone who loves an adventure and prefers a scent that is neither feminine nor masculine, try a woody option.

Fresh.

Imagine this: you've just washed your sheets, popped them on your bed and you climb in to go to sleep. If that's your idea of heaven, may we suggest a fresh perfume?

Fresh scents can be broken up into a few categories: citrus, green and water. Citrus will feature notes of lemon, lime or mandarin and will smell refreshing and zingy on the skin. Green fragrances are milder, a little sportier and in most cases tend to be unisex perfumes. And lastly, water will remind you of crisp ocean air and fresh linen.

Oriental.

Now, if you find those scent types a little too... tame, consider an oriental perfume. Oriental fragrances combine exotic and unusual notes, including vanilla, cloves, orchid, jasmine, and musk. They are stronger and more intense in smell, and therefore, generally worn at nighttime (but you do you).

Some can be quite overpowering (in a good way) and smell warm and spicy, while others feature hints of floral, making them softer on the skin.

Looking for something strong and a little sexy? Start here.

