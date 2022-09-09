'I slid into her DMs.' Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow's relationship.

When Pitch Perfect's and Hairspray's Brittany Snow first met her now-husband Tyler Stanaland, she felt an immediate spark. Two years later, they were married.

Tyler is certainly not as famous as his wife, although his profile is rising now thanks to his latest role in Netflix's Selling The OC. Coming from a successful realtor family, Tyler went onto the show and joined The Oppenheim Group to make a name for himself in the industry.

And he's done exactly that - while also making a few controversial moves - namely the touchy/feely relationships between all the show's realtor cast members, regardless if they're coupled up or not.

But before we get to that, let's take a look at Tyler and Brittany's marriage.

In 2018, Tyler slid into Brittany's Instagram DMs, and they hit it off.

"I knew of Britt for obvious reasons, but she was my unattainable crush forever," Tyler told The Knot in March 2020. "As a man, I used to watch Pitch Perfect with friends and [thought] 'Brittany Snow. One day.' But never thinking it would ever happen. I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke."

Brittany recalled in the same interview: "I saw his Instagram and knew of him. And was like, 'That is the best looking man ever'. I always knew of him and was like, 'I'll never meet him.' My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my 'dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,' but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realised he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited."

By September that same year, Brittany confirmed in an interview with Us Magazine that she was "very much in love".

"I'm very public about it for the first time in my life and that's very strange to me. I made a conscious decision - I'm very private, and I made a conscious decision to, I don't know, be less hard on myself. I keep things very to myself because I feel like the magic gets lost if you promote it too much, but I don't know! When you're in love..."

A year later, Tyler proposed, and they were organising a wedding.

They were fortunate to marry when they did - March 2020 - because it was just before the pandemic reached its critical breakthrough, meaning they could celebrate big.

"In early March, before we knew how much we'd miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favourite person. The whole world shut down a few days later, and we were stunned at the timing," Brittany wrote on Instagram.

"We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other, but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history."

Reflecting on the event, Brittany said that although everything "that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day" it still ended up being "absolutely and impossibly perfect".

"I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I'd rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane. I love you @tylerstanaland. You're my dream come true."

After the wedding, the pair were unable to go on a honeymoon due to COVID-19 lockdowns, but said the fact they were confined together for six months was good enough for them.

"I love being married. It's not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything. If we can get through that, we're good to go," she told Us in late 2021.

By August this year, Tyler and Brittany were at the forefront of headlines when Selling The OC premiered.

In the series, Tyler's Selling The OC costar Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him multiple times during filming.

"On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimise it and brush past it so that there isn't drama," he said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast. "We can all focus on what we should be doing. It was just something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

Watch the trailer for Selling The OC. Post continues below.

Kayla apologised on the show, and patched things up with Tyler and the cast. But what was also a little ironic was the fact many of the cast members were quite 'chummy' with Tyler anyway - hugging, dancing together, doing nudie runs in front of one another. And even noseys - where one person puts another person's nose in their mouth.

As for Brittany's reaction to Kayla trying to kiss Tyler, Tyler told Us that her reaction "is something that I will just keep between us".

"It's something that in a marriage - you have to have trust, especially in this space and especially hers. It's something that we are fortunate to have."

Speaking about the close relationships between the show's cast members, Tyler explained: "I can say that as a group, collectively, you know, it kind of felt like summer camp vibes. It really felt like brother, sister vibes in most of our opinions."

As for how Kayla responded to those comments, she told Us: "I'm not gonna flirt with someone if I don't feel like I'm getting flirt[ed] with back. If I know that someone is definitely not interested, I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason. I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened."

Tyler did say that Brittany had found the whole show "entertaining", and that he was glad to have starred in the show.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @brittanysnow.