Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga responds to her "pregnancy" on social media. Deletes within minutes.

Remember Tyga?

The guy who bought Kylie Jenner an exorbitantly expensive, $200,000 Ferrari for her 18th birthday because true love is only a thing when you’ve bought them a car to prove it. Especially when the rumour is you were meant to be bankrupt at the time.

Anywho! Tyga also happens to be the ex-partner of Blac Chyna, who happens to be the ex-partner of Rob Kardashian who happens to be the brother of Kylie Jenner who happens to be the ex-partner of Tyga.

Isn’t it nice how it all comes clean circle? Neat.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, so say the major US tabloids. “Multiple sources” in fact. From all reports, it sounds rather legitimate. The father, they say, is Jenner’s boyfriend of six months, Travis Scott.

Cue: Tyga jumping in with his two cents and a general lack of sense.

Uploading a screenshot of the pregnancy reports to Snapchat, he wrote, “Hell nah that’s my kid,” before promptly deleting it.

Huh.

… OK?

I feel like I don't at all understand what he is trying to say, and also feel - strongly - that some grammar would've helped his cause just a tad.

For example, there's a chance he meant, "Hell! Nah, that's my kid."

Or, instead, "Hell nah, that's my kid."

Okay, but then, it could mean this: Hell nahhhhhhhh that's my kid. Like, Hell no that's not my kid.

Ahem. He might as well be speaking French. The devil emojis throw us off course, too.

Ugh.

And so, like the life and times of the Kardashians and the relationships between them all, we seemed to have come full circle: We have no idea what the hell Tyga is talking about.

