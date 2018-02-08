The drama around Kylie Jenner’s newborn baby is turning into an episode of Maury. There I said it.

It's the story that just keeps on giving.

First, we wondered for months on end whether the 20-year-old really was pregnant, and intricately dissected clues on every media platform available to us.

Then, the Kardashian-Jenner family strategically made the Super Bowl seem rather boring by releasing an 11-minute video of Kylie's pregnancy and birth on Sunday US time, before sharing the baby's name, Stormi Webster, two days later.

But now, Radar Online - a notoriously unreliable fascinating source - are saying that Jenner's ex boyfriend, Tyga, is demanding a paternity test for the newborn baby.

“Tyga wants a DNA test because he really thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his,” a source that might be made up but also might be real told Radar.

Of course, Jenner and Tyga were in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years, which reportedly ended in April 2017.

According to Radar's source, however, "Tyga told friends that he was still sexually active with Kylie nine months ago, when this baby was likely conceived".

Omg... wait. Just... give me a second.

That's... that's mathematically correct. The baby was likely conceived nine months ago.

In September, amid rumours of Kylie's pregnancy, 27-year-old Tyga released a Snapchat that said: “Hell nah that’s my kid," which he later retracted.

I think we can all agree the most appropriate course of action going forward is for the entire Kardashian-Jenner-Travis-Scott-Tyga family to go on Maury, and get the answers they need once and for all.

