News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

9 divine French recipes

ADVERTISEMENT

Why not get a little bit fancy with your Sunday night supper and try one of these classic French dishes to celebrate Bastille Day. 

Boeuf Bourguignon

Now this is a French meal!

Hearty, comforting and an all-day-preparation affair (unless you have a slow-cooker).

Cheese Fondue

Both France and Switzerland lay claim to this special French classic.

Cassoulet

We all love cass

Filet Mignon

Walnut pesto is a delicious addition to this French classic.

Steak au Poivre

This peppery classic deserves a revival. It's delicious and goes best with hot potato chips.

Crme Brulee

Crme Brulee is all about the hard, caramelized sugar that cracks under the weight of your spoon, giving you access to creamy custard.

Chocolate Souffl

Fancy a bit of sweet with your brunch? This light and delicate French classic is the pefect addition to brunch.

Raspberry and Cream Parafait

French desserts are just so pretty, aren't they. This one in particular is a crowd-pleaser.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended