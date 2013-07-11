9 divine French recipes

Why not get a little bit fancy with your Sunday night supper and try one of these classic French dishes to celebrate Bastille Day.
Boeuf Bourguignon
Now this is a French meal!
Hearty, comforting and an all-day-preparation affair (unless you have a slow-cooker).
Cheese Fondue
Both France and Switzerland lay claim to this special French classic.
Cassoulet
We all love cass
Filet Mignon
Walnut pesto is a delicious addition to this French classic.
Steak au Poivre
This peppery classic deserves a revival. It's delicious and goes best with hot potato chips.
Crme Brulee
Crme Brulee is all about the hard, caramelized sugar that cracks under the weight of your spoon, giving you access to creamy custard.
Chocolate Souffl
Fancy a bit of sweet with your brunch? This light and delicate French classic is the pefect addition to brunch.
Raspberry and Cream Parafait
French desserts are just so pretty, aren't they. This one in particular is a crowd-pleaser.