9 divine French recipes

Why not get a little bit fancy with your Sunday night supper and try one of these classic French dishes to celebrate Bastille Day.

Boeuf Bourguignon

Now this is a French meal!

Hearty, comforting and an all-day-preparation affair (unless you have a slow-cooker).

Cheese Fondue

Both France and Switzerland lay claim to this special French classic.

Cassoulet

Filet Mignon

Walnut pesto is a delicious addition to this French classic.

Steak au Poivre

This peppery classic deserves a revival. It's delicious and goes best with hot potato chips.

Crme Brulee

Crme Brulee is all about the hard, caramelized sugar that cracks under the weight of your spoon, giving you access to creamy custard.

Chocolate Souffl

Fancy a bit of sweet with your brunch? This light and delicate French classic is the pefect addition to brunch.

Raspberry and Cream Parafait

French desserts are just so pretty, aren't they. This one in particular is a crowd-pleaser.