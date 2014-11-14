News
Trust us, you want to see the best viral video of the whole Kim Kardashian's bum saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some creative genius somewhere has come up with the absolute best reaction to Kim Kardashian’s ass.

Forget memes, forget Chelsea Handler, forget EVERYTHING ELSE.

Someone decided to do something that cannot be matched on the levels of absolute depravity genius and creativity.

And it made the Mamamia office react like this:

Because we’re all very Smart and Mature when it comes to famous people-toilet jokes. .

You really need to see this for yourself:

Everyone else can go home: The Internet has won this round.

This may have been the best reaction to Kim’s ass, but it wasn’t the only reaction. Click through all the memes below. 
Tags: body-image , body-image-and-retouching , celebrity , entertainment-tv , movies-and-music , social-media

