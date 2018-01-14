We've rounded up the 5 best true crime hidden gems on Netflix.

If you’re reading this, it’s safe to say you’re probably a little bit obsessed with true crime.

Manhunt: Unabomber

Manhunt: Unabomber tells the story of how the FBI finally caught up with Ted Kaczynski, ending his 17 year long reign of terror.

While you may know who Ted Kaczynski is, you probably don’t know what made him into the monster he became. All the little events that shaped the man who decided to live a life of solitude and dedicate himself to a greater cause that ultimately achieved nothing but the pointless deaths of innocent people.

And you probably know very little about the man who gave up years of his life, and his most important relationships, to track Kaczynski down.

Manhunt: Unabomber is the kind of TV show that just makes you feel smarter from watching it. All eight episodes are available to stream on Netflix now.

Out of Thin Air

In 1976, six people confessed to two murders they didn’t commit.

They weren’t covering for each other. They weren’t blackmailed. They all genuinely believed they had committed the crimes.

The Iceland Six, as they’re now known, are the subject of Netflix’s true crime documentary Out of Thin Air.

It’s a compelling watch that asks the question – why would someone confess to a crime they didn’t commit?

Mindhunter

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to sit across from a serial killer and ask them anything you like, you need to watch Mindhunter.

Mindhunter, Netflix’s new psychological thriller, tells the story of Holden Ford (Jonathon Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), two special agents from the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit (BSU) who travel around the United States interviewing the country’s worst serial killers.

The David Finch-helmed series takes us into the early days of criminal profiling, to a time before the term ‘serial killer’ was a part of our vernacular and Ted Bundy was a household name.

Ford and Tench are the first FBI agents to ever study serial killers and to look closely at why they do what they do. Throughout the series, they sit across from some of the most dangerous men in history and attempt to make sense of how their minds work.

Voyeur

Voyeur is the kind of documentary that will make your skin crawl.

It will force you to think back to all the possible times you could have been a victim of this kind of behaviour.

And then it will make you mad.

The creepy new Netflix documentary follows the story of Gerald Foos, an American man who purchased a motel in the 1960s with the sole purpose of perving on people.

Foos installed special vents above each room in the Manor House Motel in Colorado so he could spy on each of his guests and then he continued to do so for years.

Yep… creepy.

The Witness

In 1964, Kitty Genovese was murdered outside her own apartment building.

It was said that up to 38 people witnessed the murder and did nothing to stop it.

In The Witness, Kitty’s younger brother, Bill Genovese looks back on his sister’s murder and attempts to find out whether people really stood by and left her to die.

What he finds out is both surprising and gut-wrenching.

