We just witnessed the worst kiss we've ever seen on reality TV.

Oh.

Troy has just done another… Troy thing.

And it’s possibly the Troy-iest thing he has done so far.

The Troy-cident went down on tonight’s episode of Married At First Sight while he was enjoying a sunset picnic with his new fake wife Ashley.

Troy decided to set up the picnic because he thought things were “going well” and it was time to “make the move”.

As they sat down on their picnic rug, Troy asked Ashley how she was feeling about things.

She replied that she was feeling “so relaxed” adding “honeymoon, sunset, I’m a happy girl”.

Then Troy asked her what she thought about him and she replied, “I think there’s still a lot to get to know about you… but so far, so… good ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”.

You can watch the awkward kiss in the video below:

Troy then said at her, “I just keep falling more in love with you,” which feels kind of sudden and a little intense.

He then grabbed her face and kissed her as passionately as he brushes his teeth… but… but worse.

Kind of like this:

Afraid of being eaten, Ashley demands he stop because he is coming on "way too strong," which is the truest thing I've ever heard.

Troy does not understand this and he feels disappointed about it but mostly for her... because she's missing out on all those Troy kisses.

The next day, Ashley suggests they play tennis because Troy won't stop sulking about what the experts have now termed the "Disastrous Tropical Picnic", which honestly sounds like a great idea for another reality TV show.... I mean, I'd watch it.

