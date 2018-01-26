The inimitable Tracey Spicer has been awarded an Order of Australia.

Tracey Spicer isn’t letting up in her crusade against workplace misogyny and says she wants the #TimesUp movement to spread its wings Down Under.

Beginning in the US last November, in the wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein and others, #TimesUp launched with a $US13 million legal defence fund to support lower-income women seeking justice for harassment in the workplace.

Spicer, a Fairfax Media columnist with a long history in broadcast news, has on Friday been appointed a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia for her work in journalism and for her ambassadorships for social welfare and charitable organisations.

Spicer told AAP she’s “incredibly honoured and humbled” to be recognised, especially as her work continues to bring attention to the sexual harassment and assault women are subjected to in their workplaces.

“I would like to dedicate (the honour) to the more than one thousand women who have come forward to tell their stories of sexual harassment and indecent assault, as part of the #metoo movement.

“This honour will go some way towards the next step, which is creating an Australian version of #TimesUp.”

Spicer wouldn’t be drawn on her feelings about receiving the award on January 26, given recent controversy surrounding the date.

But she called for more cultural and gender diversity in both those who select those honoured and the recipients themselves.

“For decades, women have made up only a third of the honourees,” she said.

“This makes no sense when women comprise more than half the population, and undertake the vast majority of unpaid labour in our society.”

Spicer isn’t the only journalist being recognised on Australia Day, with Sky News boss Angelos Frangopoulos appointed an Officer (AO) of the Order of Australia.

The CEO of Australian News Channel Pty Ltd is also on the board of the Victor Chang Institute, and has previously held positions at British Sky Broadcasting, the Nine Network and Prime Television.

He’s been recognised for his service to broadcast media and to the community.

Mr Frangopoulos is closely involved with Friday’s celebrations as the Chairman of the Australia Day Council of NSW.

