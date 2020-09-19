"I'm so grateful." Tracey Jewel and Nathan Constable are expecting their first baby together.

Former Married At First Sight star, Tracey Jewel has announced that she is expecting a baby with her partner, Nathan Constable.

This will be her first child with Constable, joining the family alongside her daughter from a previous relationship, Grace.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, writing: "We’re having a baby! We are so happy to share our beautiful news with everyone.

"I have always believed in second chances and my second baby I’ve been waiting so long for.

"My daughter Grace is going to be an amazing big sister and I’m so so grateful to be experiencing pregnancy and motherhood again with my love Nate."

The announcement was shared alongside two photos which showed the parents to be, a baby bodysuit with "coming soon" printed on the front and a framed sonogram.

Tracey appeared on season five of Married at First Sight where she was matched with Dean Wells, who was having a secret relationship with co-star Davina Rankin on the show.

Following their turbulent relationship, Tracey showed up at the reality show's reunion with another MAFS star, Sean Thomsen, but their relationship was short-lived and they broke up six months later.

It was only after the show aired that Tracey's high school sweetheart Nathan Constable reached out, and the pair rekindled their relationship.

"He ended up taking me to a Wildcats (basketball) game, and that was it!" she told WHO Magazine.

The pair have been happily together since, proving there really is life after reality TV.

Many of her co-stars shared their well wishes for the couple, with ex Dean Wells writing: "Woohoo!!! So happy for you guys!!" and season five alumni Melissa Walsh commenting: "Oh my goodness how exciting. Congratulations Tracey and Nate, this is the best news."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Feature Image: Instagram