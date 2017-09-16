Holiday porn: The 10 most luxurious Bali pool villas you'll ever see.

The popularity of Bali Pool Villas continues to rise as holidaymakers lap up the space and luxury of having a pool villa to indulge their holiday fantasies. Skyscanner Australia has done the legwork to find some of the best pool villas in Bali.

Sited on an elevated clifftop plateau above the Indian Ocean, dramatic views sit front and centre at Alila Villas Uluwatu. Exquisite modern design, bamboo-lined ceilings and luxurious rattan furnishings create a plush haven of environmentally sustainable perfection.

Recycled railway sleepers and telephone poles are ingeniously re-purposed. Open plan designs encourage natural breezes, shunning the need for air-conditioning. Each villa is centred around a 21m infinity pool edged with timber decks and private cabanas. Walkways and bridges connect relaxation pavilions and swimming pool with living areas.

Highlight: It’s all about the view – lap it up!

Location: Uluwatu

Much more than just a Bali pool villa, Surf Goddess Retreat offers a healthy girls getaway in Bali with an active twist in the heart of Seminyak. Retreat packages include daily surf lessons on Kuta Beach along with yoga classes and indulgent massage treatments anywhere within the villa grounds or garden.

Small groups (for women only) ensure a fun and convivial atmosphere where lifelong friendships are inevitably made. All meals are included with a menu focusing on healthy wholesome food with a fabulous fresh Balinese twist.

Highlight: A Goddess Retreat is like holidaying with your Besties in a spa-like sanctuary

Location: Seminyak

Modern and dramatic, Villa Bayuh Sabbha is all ‘look at me’ glamour perched on the edge of the Bukit Peninsular clifftop with dreamy sea views. The villa’s style is a blend of traditional Balinese architecture with elegant antiques in the form of teak hand carved furniture dotted with colourful soft furnishings. A well equipped air-conditioned gym and tennis court keeps fitness junkies happy while nearby Bingin beach and Uluwatu surf break are pure gold for surfers wanting to catch Bali waves.

Highlights: Horizon swimming pool with stunning sea views

Location: Bukit Peninsula

For travellers who want a villa experience with all the trappings of a luxurious five star resort, Mulia Resort & Villas ticks all the boxes. Each elegantly furnished villa comes with 24-hour butler service, private hydrotherapy pool and garden. Villas range from one bedroom villas perfect for loved up couples to the oversized six bedroom Mulia Mansion suitable for large family holidays.

Emulating the layout of terraced Balinese rice paddy fields, villas are staggered across multiple layers overlooking Nusa Dua Beach and the Indian Ocean. Should you tire of your own private pool, there are six swimming pools across the resort, a fitness centre, Mulia Spa plus 11 different restaurants to dine in.

Highlight: Spacious pool villas with the added bonus of resort facilities

Location: Nusa Dua

All modern art, shiny surfaces reflecting a minimalist design by renowned German architect Walter Wagner, Villa Saba 10 could easily be mistaken for an elegant New York Penthouse were it not for lush tropical gardens that soften its sharp lines. Surrounding rice paddies however are a giveaway. That and the balmy Balinese climate that invites endless hours be spent poolside lapping up tropical sunshine. A beguiling style bathed in natural light melds the outdoors seamlessly with indoor living areas, with a 17m lap pool and timber deck a few languid steps away from a timber slab 12 seater dining table. Dinner parties at Villa Saba 10 promise to be memorable.

Highlight: Rooftop yoga bale for private yoga tuition

Location: Umalas (between Seminyak and Canggu)

Set on two acres of landscaped gardens and terraces and with commanding river views, Uma Wana Prasta Villa is a sprawling seven bedroom private estate on a riverside escarpment. Open-sided bales are dotted around the grounds and riverside to provide tranquil locations for dining, massages or curling up on a day bed with a book. A swimming pool terrace along with a second infinity-edge swimming pool surrounded by frangipani trees form the central hub with accommodation wings that branch off the Main Bale via covered walkways.

Highlight: Grand Piano and a Billiard Room with full size billiard table

Location: Canggu

Far from the tourist crowds around Kuta and Legian, Spa Village Resort Tembok is located on a volcanic black sand beach in a remote coastal village in north-eastern Bali. All about wellness and lifestyle, Spa Village is a spiritual sanctuary that blends therapeutic ancient cultural traditions in a serene setting. It’s as close to ‘real’ Bali as you’ll get.

The resort has two one-bedroom villas, The Baruna and Samudra Villas, each with their own private entry and plunge pool with divine ocean views. Local artisans were tasked with crafting furnishings following traditional Balinese designs. Overhead, traditional woven ceilings line a pitched roof while subtle lighting creates a romantic mood for loved-up couples.

Highlight: Take one of four Discovery Paths to rejuvenation based on ancient Balinese wisdom & therapies

Location: Tembok (north east coast)

Relaxed and casual with an upmarket ‘beachy’ vibe, Morabita Art Villa is a surfer or beach-babe’s dream hang out. Architecture and interior is designed by Paris based jeweller Pascal Morabito with the villa providing a backdrop to contemporary and ancient works of art.

In the midst of a floral tropical park and directly facing the Indian Ocean, Morabito Art Villa is an oasis designed for relaxation and renewal in the heart of nature’s most beautiful scenery. Offshore lies one of Bali’s famous beach breaks Berawa Beach. A skilled team of staff hovers discretely to ensure the only thing guests need worry about is what time the sun rises and when they can hit the waves.

Highlight: Relax into the beach lifestyle and watch the surf break from your bed!

Location: Canggu

Five ultra modern luxury villas sit perched above the beach sand in Bali’s south. Eschewing traditional Balinese design, C151 Luxury Villas at Dreamland is all high tech wizardry from automatic doors, lights that switch on or off as you move around the villa and inbuilt sound systems. The lower level of the three-story two-bedroom villa is dominated by a ‘window’ cut into the wall that frames an underwater view of the swimming pool and heated jacuzzi beyond. A personal Butler Service is on call 24 hours to arrange in-villa dining, massage treatments or anything else you may require.

Highlight: Waking up to uninterrupted ocean views

Location: Uluwatu

Private and intimate within walled tropical gardens, Villa Kalimaya is a small complex of four modern villas (the largest has five bedrooms), each with their own swimming pool (three have jacuzzis too). Located off the main drag of buzzing Seminyak down a quiet laneway, stepping over the teak threshold, a luxurious haven of tropical tranquillity welcomes weary holidaymakers. Naturally, a team of highly trained staff is on hand to pamper, cook and clean, ensuring that every possible need is met – no need to leave the villa at all actually.

Highlight: Peaceful haven in the heart of shopping & restaurant precinct

Location: Seminyak