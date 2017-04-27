The most popular baby names in Australia for 2017 so far.

Want to read this later? Pin it here.

Hollywood may influence Australians more than we’d care to admit – but it’s the royals whose power to sway that can be measured in a big way.

Two years after the Princess of Cambridge’s birth (and for the third year running), Charlotte is the most popular girl’s name in Australia.

It’s officially the top name in each state except for New South Wales, where the most popular name is Olivia, according to a baby names report from McCrindle.

Meanwhile, Oliver is the most popular boy’s name everywhere except for NT, WA and ACT. In WA and NT it’s Jack, while in the ACT most parents have picked William.

Rounding out the top ten Australian girl’s list are many vowel-ending names, like Ava and Chloe, while traditional boy’s names like Thomas and James and interspersed with variations on Jackson.

Top Ten Girl’s Names in 2017 1. Charlotte

2. Olivia

3. Mia

4. Ava

5. Amelia

6. Isla

7. Sophia/Sofia

8. Chloe

9. Grace

10. Emily

Top Ten Boy’s Names in 2017 1. Oliver

2. William

3. Jack

4. Noah

5. James

6. Thomas

7. Ethan

8. Lucas

9. Jackson/Jaxon/Jaxson

10. Lachlan

Looking at the broader top 100 list, it seems parents of girls are feeling the flower power, with names like Lily, Ivy, Daisy, Poppy, Willow, Violet, Jasmine, Rose.

While McCrindle’s research shows names like Leo, Hudson and George (another young royal) are on the rise – Cooper, Joshua and Matthew have been steadily declining since 2013.

As for girls’ names, the once insanely popular girl’s name Jessica has dropped to 75th place from 29th in 2013, joined in its decline by names like Ruby and Sienna.

Names that have dropped off completely this year are Jett, Jesse and Harley; and for girls: Gabriella, Maryam, Lillian, Maggie, and Leah.

Never fear though, once popular names tend to make comebacks - take John, which is new to the top 100 boys' names list this year.

Also new to the list are Vincent and Parker, along with Sonny - perhaps inspired by Zoe Foster Blake and Hamish Blake's toddler.

Bonnie, Thea, Quinn, Florence and Brooklyn are also new to the girl's top 100 list this year.

Celebrity influence is thought to be responsible for Billie's jump from 82nd to 67th (after Bec Judd's daughter). Victoria Beckham's daughter's name Harper has also lifted to 18th spot from 35th.

Though it might just be a coincidence, three of the five One Direction members - Liam, Harry and Louis - feature on the list.

Is your child's (or future child's) name on the top 10 list?