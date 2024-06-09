In 2003, the first major social network was launched.

Created by Tom Andersen and Chris DeWolfe, MySpace was the dominant networking site that allowed people to connect with each other online.

What made it stand out from other sites at the time (excluding the fact there were not many others at all) was that MySpace didn't just allow — but encouraged — musicians to promote themselves.

In short, MySpace introduced new music to the world and launched the careers of plenty of musicians and artists including Lady Gaga, Arctic Monkeys and The Killers. Heck, it even influenced social media itself as a first of its kind.

It also launched the notoriety of Tom, who was quite literally the first friend you had when you joined the social networking site. His image attached to his profile was also added, without choice, to a user's page — making his face just about as ubiquitous as the MySpace logo itself 21 years later.

Despite being one of the most recognisable faces and the creator of one of the world's most iconic social media sites, Tom is not nearly as much in the public eye.

He left the digital platform in 2009, selling MySpace for AUD $870 million to News Corp in 2005. Of course, he didn't exactly get all of that money but he was part of the deal.

While Myspace became obsolete in just a few years, News Corp still managed to sell it to Viant for $53 million, who would then go on to sell it to Time for an amount that wasn't disclosed.

Reflecting on selling the company, Tom confessed he didn't feel the timing was the best decision.





"The wise thing, in terms of money, to not sell in 2005. People misremember the facts — they're like, 'Oh. You sold just in time.' No we didn't! We were still the biggest website in 2008," he said.

"In 2007, we were the biggest in the world and nobody even looked like a competitor... [We could have sold for billions]."

He continued by saying that once he sold, he "lost a measure of control".

"I wanted the control. I didn't want to give it up and once we sold, I lost a measure of control. Things happened that I didn't want to happen so I probably wouldn't have made that decision."

In retrospect, however, he is grateful for how his experience with MySpace played out.

"What if things went wrong? So the decision was made for me. I have more money than I'll ever need or could spend. I feel like I didn't have to make that hard decision," he continued.

"I had to struggle with it being made but now I'm like life is so good and easy and wonderful."





Given his success on the social media platform, he's been in retirement for about a decade and now at the ripe old age of 53, he has pursued a new career path in photography, according to his Instagram.

As for what is to come, in 2023 it was announced that Tom and his co-founder Chris — along with a few other people who helped make MySpace a success in the early naughties — will be part of a documentary on the social media website.

The director Tommy Avallone told Deadline, "I remember being on Myspace in the beginning. In fact, Myspace is where I first started talking to my now-wife."

"It was an amazing time — before our phones took over our lives, the internet was fun, not a responsibility," he added.

"Myspace was a party you could only join by sitting at a computer and I’m very excited to tell the origin story of who we have become through social media. I’ve already put together my Myspace playlist of bangers."

So while he hasn't exactly "vanished", despite popular belief, the tech entrepreneur is very content living in his bubble where the world of social media — the exact thing that made him famous — can't get to him.

Feature Image: MySpace.