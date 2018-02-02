What's your take on this viral video of Gisele Bündchen's husband kissing their son?

Gisele Bündchen’s NFL superstar husband Tom Brady is so admired for his dominance as New England Patriots’ quarterback, he was asked to take part in a series of short Facebook videos about how he balances family with sport, called Tom vs Time.

Only this week, something has caught not just the attention of sport fans, but of parents everywhere.

You see, Tom Brady kisses his kids on the lips for intervals of five seconds.

In episode three of the series, Brady is having a massage when his 11-year-old son Jack interrupts to ask if he can check his fantasy league team.

“What do I get?” his dad asks him. And Jack walks over to give his Dad a quick kiss on the lips, to which Tom says, “That was like a peck.”

Jack, like most children whose parents just asked for affection, rolls his eyes but obliges and walks back towards his dad, and gives him another kiss. Only this one lasts about five seconds.

To see the kiss, watch the video below:

After the interaction caught the eye of viewers – and someone hopped on Twitter to share it – people were quick to share their opinions.

Some weren’t fans.

While others thought there was nothing wrong with it at all.

Do you and your children interact in a similar way? Let us know in the comments.

