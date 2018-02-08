This mum believes her toddler's eyebrows were waxed at daycare. She's filed a police report.

Last week, Alyssa Salgado sent her two-year-old daughter, Lilayiah, to daycare. The same daycare she has always sent her to, the same daycare she relies on to look after Lilayiah while she focuses on studying.

But when she came to pick her up, she noticed something different about her little girl’s eyebrows.

“I go pick up my daughter yesterday and saw a red mark in between her eyebrows. I think it’s a scratch but as soon as a get home I get a closer look these WOMEN decided to WAX MY DAUGHTERS uni brow,” the Washington mother wrote in a Facebook post that’s since gone viral.

The post features three images – a before shot of her daughter, who has visibly bushier eyebrows, and two after shots showing a scratch on her arm and a clearly defined space between her two brows. It’s this space that appears to have been waxed during her time at the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties daycare, the Tri City Herald reports.

“I immediately started to contact the director of the day care in many texts she tried to come up with multiple excuses then this morning I take my daughter in person to the director. She laughs in my face telling me a bunch of lies and I do get upset,” Salgado continued.

After trying – and failing – to rectify the matter with the daycare, Salgado found another mother had experienced the same thing with her son.

“Their skin is really delicate and no lady has the right to do this to any kid,” fellow Washington mum, Glenda Maria Cruz wrote on Facebook.

“He’s just a baby he can’t defend himself he’s not even two yet and I’m at a point right now that I feel like a bad mum because I can’t protect him when he needs me the most.”

Together, the two women have filed a complaint with local police, who along with the daycare and the Washington Department of Early Learning are investigating the alleged waxing.

In a statement issued on February 5, the Boys & Girls Club told the Tri City Herald they are “investigating a parent complaint at our childcare centre operated for the Pasco School District at Columbia Basin College.”

“The Boys & Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and will work to support the investigation process,” they said.

Above all else, Salgado, like many parents, wants to know her child will be safe and protected when placed in the care of others.

“I will not let this get unnoticed. I would like this to get out, imagine if this was your son or daughter and if they were waxing them imagine how much pain you would be in… I can imagine her calling out mummy and I wasn’t there to protect her I failed her,” she said.

“I am a mother, nothing like this should ever happen and they had no right to touch my daughter at all. I birthed my daughter and love every little thing about her and these so called women took it upon themselves to correct the way my daughter should look.”