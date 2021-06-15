Just 8 ways to feel supremely cosy this winter.

Winter is my favourite season.

Don’t get me wrong... summer is great too, but when I think about my happiest self, it’s in my little inner city apartment, cosy and warm.

I love the winter fashion, the comfort food, and making my tiny abode feel like home. I’m pretty sure I’ve got this whole seasonal living thing down pat, so let me take you through my tips for feeling unbelievably cosy this winter.

1. Bake

Nothing says winter to me like a house that smells of the delicious treats you’ve just popped in the oven.

The humble chocolate chip cookie is my favourite, and this recipe is on high rotation in my home.

The scent of vanilla wafts through my apartment, and as soon as the timer goes off I take one fresh out off the tray, curl up and read a book.

This recipe is on high rotation. Image: Supplied.

2. Display your favourite memories

Home is whatever you make it, and when I’m in my apartment I want to be reminded of all the people I love.

I have photo frames all over the walls with photos of my family and friends, drawings they’ve done, tickets to shows we’ve been to and all the handwritten cards and notes I’ve been given over the years.

Not only will it make you feel nostalgic, but everyone that you invite over to your home will immediately have questions about the wonderful memories on the walls. Such a wholesome way to start conversations.

3. Warm, fresh soup

Growing up, my dad would make this delicious pumpkin soup when it started to get cold.

It was rich and flavourful, with pumpkin, potato, sage and a tiny touch of honey.

I remember being fresh out of the shower, in my pyjamas with a big bowl at the dinner table, dipping buttered toast into my soup and hearing about everyone’s day. Wholesome perfection.

Now that I live alone and out of home, there is something so nostalgic to me about fresh soup. It does more than just feed my stomach. It makes me think of family.

It's basically the equivalent of a big, warm hug.

Soul Origin is now serving up delicious, simple, comforting soup. Nothing fancy, just the classics (like potato & leek, pumpkin and Tuscan Veg).

The recipes are super tasty, and developed by their head chef in house. They’re bringing it back to the comfort food we all know and love, and I'm here for it.

Depending on my mood (read: if I feel like venturing out), I'll swing by my local Soul Origin to pick one up, or just have them delivered. I'm trying my best to cap my Uber Eats usage but Soul Origin soups make it hard.

Okay, I'm hungry now. Searching for my designated soup spoon.





THE VARIETY, I tell ya. I'll take them all. Images: Supplied. 4. Change your bedsheets.

I have cotton sheets on the bed which do their job to keep me cool in the hotter months, but in winter, we’re bringing out the flannelette set.

This was a tradition all throughout my childhood that I’ve carried on into my own home, and let’s be honest, there’s nothing better than sliding into bed when you’re chilly and feeling those soft, thicker sheets.

5. Candles

I am an absolute fiend for candles.

Nothing in this world brings me more joy than a new candle.

I noticed that people stopped giving candles as gifts as I grew up, because there was this notion that a candle is what you give to someone that you don’t know very well... the ‘safe-bet’ of gifts.

I would like to overturn this completely.

This is an announcement to everyone in my life. I want candles and only candles, the end.

I have one set up by the front door and as soon as I walk into my home, I pop my keys into the bowl and light it.

Instant calm: activated. Image: Supplied.

Instantly I feel calm. I love a coffee, flowery or vanilla scent, and right now as I write this, I have a sandalwood and amber candle burning next to me.

Fruity and light scents are perfect for summer, but in the middle of the year, I want rich and homey.

6. Fairy lights

I live in a tiny studio apartment, and I’ve only really got one room to work with, but I’ve found that fairy lights not only bring warmth to the space, but help to section off different areas.

Tiny, but homey. Image: Supplied.

I’ve lined all of the door frames in my apartment with fairy lights, so each ‘section’ has its own glimmering entry, and when you turn the ceiling lights off, the glow is so welcoming and homey.

My favourites are the ones on copper wire. They bend to any angle, ideal for outlining my doorways, plus they’re cheap and accessible from almost any major department store.

7. Pillows, throws & rugs

Nothing will (physically and aesthetically) warm up a space quite like some plush textures.

I love to have a chunky knitted throw on the end of my bed in winter, as well as a few throws and blankets folded up on the side of the couch.

This way if you have a guest over to your home, there’s a blanket there waiting for them: they don’t have to ask. Hot tip for hosting.

It’s a cosy and welcoming way to make anyone feel warm and comfortable in your home. I also love a soft rug under my feet in the colder months.

8. Hot drinks

There are so many options, but a hot beverage is hard to beat as a top-tier winter comfort, especially if chocolate is the hero.

Tea, hot chocolate with some marshmallows floating around (obviously), hot apple cider with fresh cinnamon sticks, a hot toddy or some mulled wine.

No matter which one you have warming up your hand, I guarantee you'll feel unbelievably cosy.

You better have the comfiest, coziest, loveliest winter now you've got this list. I’m off to make myself a hot chocolate and cuddle up on the couch. Maybe I’ll pop on an old movie. Any suggestions?

Have anything more to add to my list? We definitely need to hear it below!

Feature Image: Supplied.