"This stuff is my winter lifesaver." 21 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Friends, it's that time again: our monthly beauty roundup.

During the month of April, we've tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and fragrance products that we need to tell you about.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in April, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

So, sit back, get your debit card ready, and enjoy.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed this Clinique moisturiser. It's a good price point, amazing texture and I love the hydration it offers, but it kind of still feels super light and fluffy. It's great." - Isobel Paine, Strategy Manager.

