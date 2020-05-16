Full-size kitchens and dreamy bath tubs: 41 luxe tiny homes we'd definitely downsize for.

You only have to search #tinyhome on Instagram to realise downsizing has never been more popular.

No, not the movie. We’re talking about taking your most prized possessions and moving them into a very small home, preferably somewhere with a lovely nature view or a few minutes’ walk from a beach.

Sure, life in a tiny home would be a smaller life, but for some, that’s exactly what they’re craving.

Aside from looking Instagram-worthy, tiny houses are also a marvel in space-efficient design. Some have swimming pools and full-sized kitchens. Others have courtyards and free-standing bath tubs. All in a square footage smaller than your average living room.

Whether you’re thinking about downsizing or just like to dream about the idea of days spent lounging by an outdoor fire in front of your tiny home’s tiny porch, we’ve got you covered.

Keep scrolling for all the lush tiny home inspo you could ever need.

Feature image: Instagram/@whitneyleighmorris and @thatgrackle.

Would you consider downsizing to a tiny home? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.