News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

This skipping puts your playground skills to shame.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Double-dutch. Single rope. Criss-cross. Loop-the-loop.

If you’re anything like us, chances are that there was once a time when these things meant the world to you. Our Editor, Jam, claims (whatevs Jam) that she once able to do double dutch WHILE skipping on her own individual rope.

Talk about Year Three playground cred.

But the thing about skipping is that it stops being fun once you leave the bitumen handball courts of primary school. After that, the law of the rope becomes the jurisdiction of boot camp instructors and personal trainers, who are only interested in straight jumps on an individual rope. No rhymes. No lassoing. And double-jumps and one-leggers? A thing of the past.

Adult skipping is a world of maximal energy expenditure, but minimal creative license.

Unless you’re this girl.

She’s the world’s best jump roper. And, that noise you just heard? It’s your Year Three self saying: “Phwoar!”

Tags: entertainment-tv , exercise , movies-and-music , video , health-and-wellbeing

Related Stories

Recommended