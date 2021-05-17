6 pieces of tech that have revolutionised our homes in 2021.

After the year that was 2020, our lives have changed forever.

For many of us, our work lives now look dramatically different and what we need from our homes has drastically changed. But there are a few ways to make life in 2021 easier, more efficient and really just more enjoyable.

With that in mind, here are six things we just can't live without in 2021.

1. A SAD lamp to brighten up your home as the weather turns cold.

Don't be put off by the name, because "SAD lamps" were actually created to brighten your spirits as the seasons change. They are a form of light therapy and are also used to treat Seasonal Affective Disorder hence the name.

It's not uncommon to feel a little sadness or fluctuation in your moods as the season change, particularly as we move into winter when the days become short and our exposure to sunlight decreases.

Of course, nothing quite beats getting outside and soaking up the sunlight (slathered head to toe in sunscreen, of course) but for the moments you're stuck inside, flipping on your SAD lamp can feel like a lifesaver and give you that little bit of extra energy you need.

SAD lamps simulate sunlight and sunrise in your space. The wake-up light gradually changes the colour and brightness from dark red to bright yellow before your alarm goes off, so you don't feel like you're living in endless darkness.

2. A Telstra Smart Modem to keep you connected.

Look, we all know that whether you're relaxing at home or working to a strict deadline, if your internet connection goes out it instantly wreaks havoc on your day.

That's why in 2021 you really can't live without a Telstra Smart Modem, because the brilliant thing gets you back online even when your home internet service is impacted by an outage or disruption. It does this by automatically switching to the Telstra Mobile Network via an inbuilt, pre-activated SIM card, if your home is in a 4G coverage area*.

This means that when you're about to start a huge work presentation and your connection is interrupted, you know you always have a safety net. Say goodbye to dodgy connection anxiety!

The Telstra Smart Modem is a hybrid modem that acts as both a modem and a router and allows your compatible devices to connect to the internet. Meaning you and your family never have to worry about a possible connection issue ruining your day (or your Netflix binge).

*Back up speeds capped at 25 megabits per second. Actual speeds may vary.



That's why in 2021 you really can't live without a Telstra Smart Modem. Image: Supplied.

3. Smart lighting to turn your home into a secure entertainment oasis.

If you’re looking for a way to make your life easier in 2021, then smart lighting needs to become the MVP of your home.

Philips Hue smart lighting will help you out with a number of functional tasks around your home, such as turning off all your lights with one easy click, adding colour to your interior, and having the lights turn on automatically as soon as you arrive home.

At home safety is always a major concern, whether you live alone or with a family, so it’s nice to know that you can set the lights to mimic your presence in the house, turning lights on at random intervals while you’re out while also allowing you to control the lights from anywhere using the app.

Also, if you’re looking to be a little extra (and why wouldn’t you) then you can up the entertainment anti in your home by syncing your lights with your at-home cinema for some extra movie ambiance and immersion.

4. Access to previously hard-to-find TV shows via the new streaming platform Binge.

If you are a true TV fiend then you know that there's no such thing as too many streaming services at a time when we've all become accustomed to a constant stream of new, high calibre shows in our lives.

If you're looking for a new crop of shows and movies to become obsessed with, then why not dive into the new streaming platform Binge.

It's where you can watch the all-important final season of The Walking Dead along with buzzy new shows like The Flight Attendant, Raised by Wolves and Mare of Easttown.

Also in the mix are HBO’s most popular box sets such as Game of Thrones, Succession, and Big Little Lies and quite an extensive collection of movies.

The perfect antidote for the next time you find yourself aimlessly flipping through channels wondering what to watch next.

The Flight Attendant is one of the shows to watch on Binge. Image: Binge

5. A Google Chromecast to change the way you watch TV forever.

When it comes to a Google Chromecast, you can really believe the hype.

It's a device that has the power to bring a surge of new life to an older TV and can even give you access to content on a device that might be locked, such as a TV at a hotel where you would otherwise be charged a fee to watch content.

Basically, Google Chromecast is a device that plugs into your TV and then gives you easy access to multiple streaming services such as Stan, Netflix, YouTube and Google Play.

Basically, it's a device that will streamline your watching habits by allowing your home screen to display movies and TV shows from all your streaming services, from live TV to Netflix and Stan, all in one place.

So there's no more switching between apps while you decide what to watch.

6. A ring light that makes you look like a movie star while on video calls.

It's 2021, and the secret is out.

All those people who always appear luminous on-screen are not packing some heavenly powers, they are just expertly lit and you can be too.

What you need here is a ring light, because of its design and structure they are perfect for emphasising details on both photographs and videos.

A ring light's circular design allows you to put your camera in between the hole of the ring light, enabling you to appear perfectly lit without having to dramatically change your at-home setup or use any crazy filters.

If you’re looking to get into the ring light game, the AIXPI ring light has a slew of good reviews on Amazon and comes with ten brightness settings and three light modes of varying warmth levels. Or you could try the much-hyped Rainbow Ring Light, which can be adjusted to achieve seven unique colours and comes with a tripod, extension stick, phone holder, Bluetooth remote, and even a mirror attachment to stop you from staring at your phone while using it.

Feature image: Getty.