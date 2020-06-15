"The bell doesn’t dismiss you, I do." 8 lines literally every teacher has said.

Not to be dramatic, but teachers are saints.

For six hours a day they have to deal with a classroom full of children, and then there's probably another hour or two of having to deal with parents.

So it's no wonder there's a set of phrases that are said exclusively by teachers, because it's likely if they went off script, they'd say some things that would get them in trouble. This means there are things teachers say that absolutely everyone who has ever attended a school has heard or been on the receiving end of.

On the flip side, there are also some things teachers never say.

There are lines literally every teacher has said, and they are:

1. "It's your time you're wasting, not mine."

Ah, a classic. This one is so versatile, it can pop up at any time of day but rumour has it, it's extra effective if that time the kids are wasting is lunchtime.

2. "Is there something you'd like to share with the class?"

Yikes, the ultimate public shaming. Works a treat, whether the students are whispering, on their phones or passing notes like it's the early 2000s.

3. "We're going to watch a film today."

Insiders in the education profession tell us this is the teacher's way of admitting they didn't plan anything, or were looking at the wrong week in their planner, or they're just really tired.

4. "The bell doesn't dismiss you, I do."

What a power play. Sit down, Kevin.

5. "Do you have any thoughts on that question, [CHILD'S NAME]?"

The emphasis on the name is truly something special. This gem is for when the teacher knows for a fact you haven't been listening, and is about to show you up in front of everyone. Ha.

"Please repeat what I just said" and "I'll just wait for you to finish" share the same meanings, because this is such a common occurrence in a classroom, a handful of options are required in order to not say the exact same thing every five minutes.

6. "Do you two need to be separated?"

This phrase strikes fears into the hearts of mischievous best friends everywhere. Not that I'd... know... from experience...

7. "Not quite, but good try."

You couldn't have been more wrong.

8. "INSIDE voices, please."

Does any phrase belong to teachers more than 'inside voices'? This is not the way we imagine teachers want to tell children to quieten down, but it certainly is the most polite.

Depending on the way you say it (a little louder on the 'inside', a really drawn out 'please') it can be rather satisfying: Try it. Sure, it's no "shut up", but in the interest of teacher's keeping their jobs and not needing to spend more time speaking to the parents, it'll do.

Bless teachers.

What phrase would you add to this list? Let us know in a comment below.