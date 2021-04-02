7 things you didn't realise Gen Zs were making... obsolete.

Something disturbing happened to me while scrolling social media.

I came face-to-face with my own mortality, as an aging millennial, thanks to a simple video from a man I have never seen before that really felt like a personal attack.

In it, the man asked members of his family to show him the hand signal for a phone - you know, what you'd gesture if you were telling someone 'call me!'

His wife did it how I'd imagined. Hand to the ear, little finger and thumb extended to represent the speaker and microphone parts of a landline phone.

Then he asked his young daughter, and she just... held her palm to her ear. A flat palm. No extended pinky, thumb straight up against the rest of the hand.

And you know if kids aren't learning it, they're going to have a really hard time reading it.

Tapping your wrist to ask the time.

People don't really need watches anymore, because our smartphones display the time instead. While older generations are still rocking watches (smart or not), the youngins' reckon they're a bit pointless.

Which makes the tapping your wrist for the time gesture also rather irrelevant.

So I'd very much like to know how they passive aggressively tell people to hurry up?

Image: Giphy.

Rubbing your fingers together to mean 'cash'.

To be fair, I don't think I've carried cash on me since 2009, so I get this one. But it's still just... a thing we all know exists? Except for the kids, apparently.

Image: Giphy.

Saying 'hang up' the phone.

ANOTHER SIMPLE PHONE-RELATED MESSAGE THAT NO LONGER CORRELATES.

'Hang up' used to be literal, but to those who have only grown up with wireless and smart phones it makes no sense.

This just hurts so bad.

Cookbooks.

As a kid, the only way my parents would add a new recipe to their repertoires was if they were given a cookbook as a gift or mum ripped one out of a magazine.

You couldn't have 100,000 mac and cheese recipes at your fingertips in a split second. That just wasn't a thing. Now flicking through a book for something that tickles your fancy just seems... inefficient.

Gen Zs do cook, according to the Google search I just did, but they're turning to the internet for help, not Jamie's 30-Minute Meals.

"A broken record."

What's the 2021 equivalent??? A looping TikTok video?

SIGH.

Feature image: Mamamia.