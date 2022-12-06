A hidden camera and... that photo: 6 clues you may have missed in The White Lotus episode 6.

Mike White is a genius.

Throughout season two of The White Lotus, he has dropped little clues about who will get murdered and who will do the... murdering.

The simmering tension reached a crescendo in episode six, when the true motivations behind some of our characters were finally revealed.

And the episode was packed with little hidden details and clues that could point to the murderer and the... murderee.

Here are all the hidden details you may have missed in The White Lotus episode six:

Just a couple of gay cowboys.

Those cowboys are up to... something.

Towards the end of the episode, the fun/sinister gays host a party at the villa and set Tanya up with a good lookin' Italian fella with a lot of cocaine.

Tanya and the Italian fella do lines and dance throughout the night, and while on the surface it looks like a fun party, there's an underlying sense of doom. Like something terrible is going to happen to our favourite "symphony of salmon".

Just when they’re about to hook up, Tanya notices a photo in a frame on a cabinet. She picks it up and looks closely at it. And you know what? It's a young Quentin and a young Greg wearing... cowboy hats.

WHAT IN THE MURDER-Y BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN?

Greg is the American cowboy who broke Quentin's heart.

THEY'RE IN THIS TOGETHER.

Which brings me to...

The hidden camera.

Despite seeing the photo, Tanya continues to hook up with the good lookin' fella with the cocaine.

I mean, you do you, gurl.

And if you look closely, you can see a hidden camera recording them in the background.

As I explained in my theories post (you can read all about that here) I believe Greg and the fun/sinister gays have teamed up to set Tanya up.

Early in the season, before he disappeared, Greg mentioned something about his prenup. He then abruptly left the villa and the fun/sinister gays turned up.

How much do we want to bet there's an infidelity clause in that prenup? As in, if Tanya cheats on Greg, the prenup is void.

I believe in my heart of hearts, they're setting Tanya up. Greg and the fun/sinister gays are trying to catch Tanya in the act of cheating, so Greg's prenup is void.

Then he can divorce Tanya, get a chunk of her money, and share it with his fun/sinister gay mates.

Which brings me to…

A missing... accent.

We're onto you.

The good lookin' Italian with the cocaine has an Italian accent... or does he?

Some fans have noticed when he tells Tanya to sit down on the bed he no longer has an Italian accent.

Could he just be another one of the fun/sinister gays?

That sneaky master key.

Towards the end of episode six, Valentina gives Mia the master key to the resort so they can hook up in a vacant room.

While it's a nice little sexual awakening for Val, it also means that Mia might still have the master key... and therefore access to the entire hotel?

That might come in handy for her friend Lucia's plan.

Cameron's book.

As one Twitter user pointed out, the book Cameron grabs from his room in episode six is Gone Bamboo by Anthony Bourdain, a crime thriller that takes place at a luxury beach resort in the Caribbean.

Interesting, interesting.

Jack's... cock hat.

In episode six, it become abundantly clear that Jack is a bit of a... cock.

Even his hat said so.

Cocka... doodle... doo.

All of these clues might be pointing us towards the murderers/murderees. Or perhaps, in true Mike White style, they're designed to throw us off the scent.

All will be revealed when the season finale of The White Lotus drops on Binge on Monday, December 12, at 1pm.

See you then, summery, Sicilian murder fans.

Keryn Donnelly is Mamamia's Pop Culture Editor. For her weekly TV, film and book recommendations and to see photos of her dog, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.