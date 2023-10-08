'One of the best singers I've ever heard.' Tarryn Stokes has won The Voice Australia season 12.

The Voice season twelve has crowned its winner; Melbourne powerhouse Tarryn Stokes.

Stokes, a 40-year-old mother-of-two and former backing vocalist, takes home a recording contract with Universal Music Australia and $100,000 in prize money for the win, as voted for by the Australian public.

All four coaches turned their chairs for Stokes' blind audition at the beginning of the competition, but Stokes ultimately chose the guidance of Rita Ora — whose team has now gone all the way for the second year in a row.

During the finale, Stokes performed Celine Dion's 'All By Myself', Tina Turner's iconic hit 'Simply the Best' with Ora and her winning single 'Nobody'.

"Tarryn is one of the best singers I have ever heard, not only in Australia but the world. It is a dream seeing you flourish after everything you have sacrificed," Ora said.

Stokes said it "feels amazing" to win.

"Going from The Blinds to being in the Grand Finale and somehow believing that I can do this, it's just thanks to Rita for believing in me," she said.

Ora replied: "Are you kidding me? You did this. You did this!"

Stokes grew up in a musical family and was involved in music from a young age.

"My mum plays piano, she's a music teacher. My dad's got an amazing voice. My uncle is an opera singer. My sister played drums in a band. My brother was in a choir. We grew up playing music and expressing ourselves musically," she told Eternity in September.

Image: Channel 7.

She also had a connection to two of The Voice coaches — Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy — before stepping onto the stage.

As a backup singer, Stokes worked on one of Sebastian's albums and toured with Mauboy.

Stokes had been a favourite ever since her audition, in which she sung Sara Bareilles' 'She Used to be Mine'. From the first moment, Stokes was the relatable mother — who had to tell her four-year-old son not to pick his nose on national TV — with the out-of-this-world voice.

Sebastian asked her why she had returned to the stage 10 years after she'd worked with him and Mauboy.

"After I had kids, I felt I wanted to sing to have opportunities, I was ready to step in and have some confidence in myself," she said.

On the series, Stokes was praised for sharing her experience with postnatal depression.

In interviews, she also said she wanted to encourage other mothers to keep pursuing their own dreams.

"I think we put ourselves under so much pressure as mums to do it all: career, kids and be amazing at everything. I spent many years as a new mum saying no to everything because I didn't want to be spread too thin. It's only now that I feel like it's the right time," she told Eternity.

The other three finalists of The Voice season 12 were Charlie Pittman, Ezra Williams and Ethan Beckton.

Feature image: Channel 7.