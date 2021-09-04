"Her strength and compassion was limitless." The Veronicas on the loss of their mum, Colleen.

The Veronicas singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso have announced the news that their mum, Colleen, has passed away.

Sharing the news on social media earlier this morning, the sisters wrote that their mum, who was battling the rare neurological condition progressive supranuclear palsy, died by their side on Wednesday morning.

"Our angel mama and best friend Colleen Francis Origliasso ascended into the heavens on the beautiful afternoon of September 1st 2021," they wrote in a joint statement.

"The first day of Spring, her favourite time of year."

Jess and Lisa shared that Colleen spent her final weeks at home in their "loving arms and care".

"There has been no greater honour or blessing than having her as our mummy," they continued.

"She was the greatest connector of all things, had the biggest heart for community and charity, a lifelong supporter of the LGBT+ community, a passionate volunteer for animals and conservation, and she made everyone she met feel like family.

"And she loved music more than anything else.

"Her strength and compassion was limitless."

The sisters also noted how it was very fitting that Colleen's last message was the word "love".

"Please turn up some KD Lang and have a dance in her honour," they urged fans, before sharing a list of organisations Colleen was passionate about if anyone wishes to make a donation in her honour, including Wildlife Warriors, SWARA, The Brain Foundation, and Sea Shepherd.

In a video for Carers Australia in 2020, the sisters opened up about caring for their mother.

"Caring for mama is the most challenging thing we’ve ever had to do, but it’s definitely the most rewarding," Lisa said.

"You can’t ever prepare for a role like the one that we’re in, but when you find yourself in it you just do the absolute best you can."

The duo also competed on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia in the hopes of winning money for The Brain Foundation in honour of their mother.

