A quick recap of The Veronicas' ongoing feud with Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

For The Veronicas, competing on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia is personal.

The musical duo and real life twins, 36, are playing to win money for The Brain Foundation, because their mother Colleen has progressive supranuclear palsy. The rare neurological condition causes the gradual deterioration of parts of the brain, and Colleen is now in palliative care.

But watching the series back, the sisters are unhappy with the show's depiction of them and its focus on "scripted drama". And they're not afraid to say so.

Watch: The Veronicas argue on The Celebrity Apprentice Australia. Post continues below video.

Jess and Lisa Origliasso have shared an open letter addressed to the reality show's crew and production team, accusing them of "gut-wrenching, soul-destroying" treatment.

"You signed us up for your show under the guise of charity and heart," the letter stated.

"Our genuine intentions and passion [have been] reduced to an edit portraying us strong-arming other team members, and outwardly using our mother's condition for sympathy and manipulative tactics is disgusting."

The women accused the show of weaponising their words, "turning them into a knife used to stab us in the heart".

They said it was "gut-wrenching, soul-destroying and the lowest thing you could ever do to us as women, daughters and carers."

