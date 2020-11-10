A broken engagement and a family emergency: Exactly what's happening with The Veronicas right now.

This post deals with pregnancy loss and might be triggering for some readers.

Jessica and Lisa Origliasso have undoubtedly had a tough year.

The Aussie twin sisters, who are better known as singing duo The Veronicas, have collectively endured a break up and pregnancy loss, on top of a global pandemic.

And now, the pair have announced they're postponing their upcoming Sydney concerts to be with their mother Colleen, who is suffering from Lewy body dementia.

Sharing the news on Instagram earlier today, the 35-year-olds explained that their concert, which was meant to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album The Secret Life Of..., would be moved to next year.

Now watch The Veronicas on 'Who's In The Car'. Post continues after video.



Video via Youi.

"We are needed back home in Brisbane to be with our mummy, and due to COVID restrictions we have left Sydney and started our quarantine in Byron Bay," they wrote to their to their 134,000 followers.

"We know most of you understand that this is a deeply sensitive time for our family. That requires priority."

The Veronicas explained that a replacement show would be held in Byron Bay on November 17.

"It will be acoustic and as intimate as we can get with our clothes on. See you there. Love Jessica and Lisa Marie," they ended the post.

Image: [email protected]