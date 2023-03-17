The Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is coming to your screens.

The Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz has officially gone into production, meaning the adaptation of the beloved novel will soon be on our screens.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz was written by New Zealand author Heather Morris and went on to sell more than 12 million copies worldwide.

This new Stan series tells a tale of bravery and love in the darkest of places and spans over eight decades.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz tells the powerful true-life story of Lale Sokolov (played by The Little Mermaid and World on Fire star Jonah Hauer-King), a Jewish prisoner who is given the job of tattooing identification numbers on fellow prisoners’ arms in the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp during World War Two.

Lale then meets Gita (played by Baptiste and Warsaw 44 star Anna Próchniak) while she is waiting in line to be tattooed and they experience love at first sight.

This is the beginning of a courageous and unforgettable story, told through one man’s memory and experience of Auschwitz-Birkenau; a tale of the very best of humanity in the very worst of circumstances.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz will also star Critics Choice Awards winner Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us, Yellowjackets) and Jonas Nay (Deutschland 83, 86, 89) will be joining the series in the role of Stefan Baretzki.

Award-winning director Tali Shalom-Ezer (My Days of Mercy, Princess) is attached to direct all six episodes of the series.

On his involvement in the series, Jonah Hauer-King told Mamamia via a statement that it was a huge privilege to be involved in telling Lale’s incredible story.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for his ability to find humanity and kindness in the most inhumane of places," he said. "These scripts heartbreakingly and vividly depict this appalling time in our history, and I feel proud to be honouring Lale and Gita’s remarkable journey.”

Melanie Lynskey echoed these thoughts, calling the series a heart-breaking yet heart-warming story.

“After the horrors experienced at Auschwitz-Birkenau, the continuation of Lale and Gita Sokolov’s story is finding their new home, and it was years later in Australia Lale felt comfortable to share his story with New Zealand author Heather Morris," she said. "As a New Zealand storyteller in my own way, it is a privilege to be a part of the furthering of Lale’s and Gita’s heart-breaking, yet heart-warming story.”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is produced in partnership with Sky, Peacock, and All3Media International.

The Stan Original Series The Tattooist of Auschwitz is currently in production and will premiere in 2024.

Feature Image:Stan