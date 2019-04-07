Netflix's addictive new series, The Society, is like Pretty Little Liars meets Gossip Girl.

The love child of Pretty Little Liars and Gossip Girl is being released on Netflix next month and we are on the edge of our seats.

The Society follows a group of teenagers to a parallel universe that mimics their wealthy town in the US, where everything is the same, except without parents.

Watch the trailer for The Society. Post continues after video.

It appears to start out fun, with unsupervised partying, but then things begin to escalate.

They have no idea why or how it has happened, but in the style of Lord of the Flies, they must work together in order to survive.

The trailer follows a creepy phone call between a young woman and her mother, as she communicates that the teenagers are being left to fend for themselves in a world with no adults.

“Where is everyone?” she says into the phone.

“It’s been nine days, we’re all alone. Some of us thought it would be fun, being in charge of ourselves, but things got bad.”

“If you hear this, please come find us.”

The phone call is interrupted by scenes of anarchy, with jocks pointing guns, blood-curdling screams and drownings.

Starring Crouching Tiger’s Natasha Liu Bordizzo, alongside Rachel Keller and Kathryn Newton, The Society is set to rival the likes of every cult TV show about teenagers.

The entire series will be released on Netflix May 10, so you might want to grab some friends and sit down for a weekend of edge-of-your-seat binging.

The Society is released on Netflix May 10.