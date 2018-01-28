Where are they now? The original cast of The Mighty Ducks.

We’ve got some bloody brilliant news for 90s kids.

There’s a Mighty Ducks TV series in the works which means we can finally revive our love for comedy-dramas about fledgling little league ice hockey teams.

There’s not a lot of details about the TV reboot as yet, but we’re guessing it’ll be on our screens in the next couple of years. So, get ya pucks ready.

To help you get prepped, we thought we’d take a look back at the original cast and see what they’re up to now.

Emilio Estevez AKA Gordon Bombay

A member of the original brat pack, Estevez already had some film roles under his belt before he stumbled across a bunch of rag tag ice hockey players and turned them into peewee champions.

Since starring in The Mighty Ducks, Estevez has starred in a bunch of movies including Late Last Night, The L.A Riot Spectacular and Dear Dracula.

He's also had TV roles in The West Wing and Two and a Half Men.

In addition, he continues to be Charlie Sheen's less controversial brother.

Joshua Jackson AKA Charlie Conway

After playing Charlie Conway in The Mighty Ducks franchise, Jackson landed the role of Pacey on the teen drama, Dawson's Creek.

There, he broke teenage girl hearts all over the world.

Since Dawson's Creek, Jackson has continued to be ridiculously good looking and talented.

He spent years working on the J.J Abrams sci-fi series Fringe, before taking on a steamy new role in The Affair.

In 2016, he broke up with his long time girlfriend, Diane Kruger. Women around the world were simultaneously heartbroken but also just a lil' be hopeful that it could finally be their chance.

Marguerite Moreau AKA Connie Moreau

Connie was the only female player on the Ducks until Gordon recruits figure skater Tammy onto the team. GIRL POWER.

Moreau went on to star in Wet Hot American Summer, Queen of the Damned, Runaway Jury, The Uninvited, and Life Happens.

She's also had reoccurring TV roles on The O.C, Parenthood, Shameless and Grey's Anatomy.

Eldon Henson AKA Fulton Reed

While shy Reed didn't have a lot to say, he was a crucial part of the Ducks victory at the end of the movie.

After The Mighty Ducks, Henson went on to star in She’s All That, Manic, Cheats and Déjà Vu.

His most recent role was as Pollux in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.



Shaun Weiss AKA George Goldberg

At the start of the movie George is the team's goalie and he's terrified of getting hit by the puck.

With the help of Coach Gordon he eventually gets over his fear. All together now... awwwwww.

After the Ducks, made several guest appearances on television shows like Mr. Rhodes, Boy Meets World, The King of Queens, Family Law, Freaks and Geeksand Crossing Jordan.

Mostly recently he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, according to People.

So... yeah.

Matt Doherty AKA Lester Averman

Averman was the class clown of the Ducks. He spent more time cracking jokes than actually playing hockey... and we loved him for it.

Since the Ducks trilogy, he has made guest appearances on Boston Public, Bones, Grey’s Anatomy and Franklin & Bash. His most recent television appearance was as Alan Rast in a season two episode of Rosewood.

