BREAKING: Lion King's Mufasa and Scar are not brothers. And minds are blown to smithereens.

It’s one of those moments that make you question everything you’ve ever known.

The director and producer of the 1994 film The Lion King, Rob Minkoff and Don Hahn, have gone ahead and ruined your Friday.

Yes, there are more important things happening in the world right now. Still, you won’t be able to stop thinking about this once you know it.

THIS TRUTH IS ONE YOU CANNOT UNSEE.

Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Minkoff and Hahn, in a cosy-turned-sinister little chat with Hello Giggles, have dropped the bombshell that Mufasa and Scar are not brothers.

Sit down. Have a glass of water. You’re in shock, I know.

“There was always this thing about well, how do you have these two [male] lions?” Hahn said. “Occasionally there are prides that do have two male lions, in an interesting dynamic because they’re not equals. One lion will always kind of be off in the shadows.”

“The way lions operate in the wild… When the male lion gets old, another rogue lion comes and kills the head of the pride,” he continued, using science and logic to ruin all of our childhood dreams.

“What that does is it causes the female lions to go into heat [to reproduce], and then the new younger lion kills the king and then he kills all the babies. Now he’s the new lion that’s running the pride.”

They were trying to incorperate these truths into the story line, and they gave us a hint (SO THEY SAY) in the scene where Mufasa is mad at Scar for not attending Simba’s coronation.

“There’s a line, he goes, ‘I’m from the shallow end of the gene pool’,” Hahn said.

So they’re basically just… two randoms who hate each other. There’s only one thing for it; a re-watch is in order. BUT I’M NOT HAPPY ABOUT IT DISNEY, NOT HAPPY AT ALL.