CULT BUY: The super comfy $25 sandals that've been selling out on The Iconic since 2011.

Cast your mind back to what you were wearing in 2011… if you’re brave enough.

Depending on the year you were born, your Facebook tagged photos from that year could look like bandage dresses, long sleeve lace numbers, replicas of everything Kate Middleton wore, combat lace-up boots, double denim, jeggings, Ray Ban Wayfarer sunnies… the list is endless (and in some cases, mortifying).

Although what’s ‘in’ has changed a heck of a lot since 2011 – Lindsay Lohan’s Freaky Friday chunky blonde streaks anyone? – some things will always be timeless.

According to The Iconic (which you might have open in multiple tabs as we speak), there are seven particular items we’ve been buying each and every year since 2011.

To mark seven years of being in our lives, the online retailer released a Birthday Trend Report filled with their top-selling products since they first went online.

In news that will surprise precisely no one, six of the top seven are shoes. Think classic items you’ll wear until they fall apart because they go with literally everything.

The Iconic’s Head of Style Nicole Adolphe explained there’s a very good reason we keep coming back to certain pieces again and again.

“Fashion is always recycling its trends and we’ve seen that across The Iconic this year when we look back at 2011 vs. 2018. Some trends come back every year with a slight tweak. The vibe is always different though, it’s always a new take on that old trend with a slightly new shape,” she said.

Enough chat, here are the seven most-bought items that have been selling out on the site since 2011.

Oh, they’ve also got 30 per cent off almost everything online until 10pm, October 10… yeah.

Spurr Torquay Sandals, $24.95 (currently 30 per cent off).

The Horse The Original Timepiece, $149 (currently 30 per cent off).

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Ox Sneakers, $100 (currently 30 per cent off).

Have you bought any of these pieces before? What's your go-to fashion item you wear over and over again?

Do you follow Lady Startup? Want your LSU dreams to come to fruition or just give us some feedback? Take our short survey now: