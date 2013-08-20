It took 98 years for this photo to happen

An Imgur user posted this gorgeous photo two days ago with this caption: “My grandma ma [sic] passed away this week, I took this shot a couple of weeks before. There are 98 years between them.” This incredible moment caught on film has already been viewed almost 300,000 times.

It’s pretty amazing to live to the ripe old age of 98 - and even more amazing to get the chance to meet your great-grandchild. One of the commenters suggested calling the photo “Passing the Torch” - and we think that’s perfect.

I was lucky enough to introduced my first-born to my own grandmother and had my great-grandmother until I was a teen. And I have photos (below) celebrating both momentous meetings.

How about you? Do you have a great-grandmother photo to share? Send it to us at info@themotherish.com and we'll add it to our gallery of beautiful shots



A beautiful shot of my daughter Reya and her great-grandmother Zoe

Semjase Hand

This is my Daughter Lottie with my 99 year old Grandmother. This was when she was 94, she's slowed down a lot since those days....she's stopped mowing her own lawn....and she has he own gardener now....

Maddison Kennedy

My newborn daughter with her Great Grandma on her 94th birthday.

Kate Payten

Here is four generations of Ellis boys in December 2011. Special photo to us!Very lucky my kids still have four great grandparents :)

Rebecca Ellis

My children are luckily enough to have FOUR living great grandparents. Attached is a photo of my son (Flynn, now 21 months) in December 2011 with my husbands Nan Lorna.

Rebecca Ellis