The funniest Instagram dads to check out this weekend.

Nothing is sexier than a dad whose life is obviously family, but who trolls those he loves the most in the best possible way.

Actor Ryan Reynolds is one of the funniest, badass dads on Twitter, regularly taking the p*ss out of a family he adores.



2. Lego Dad

Stepping on a piece of Lego may be more painful than giving birth, but this dad, known as Lego Dad, will rebuild your faith, one Lego meme at a time.

3. How to Dad

Viral sensation Jordan Watson has been making parents laugh with his hilarious videos on how to be a parent for a few years. The New Zealand father also has an Instagram, that’s a platform for photos of his funniest moments, and another way for you to catch his videos.

4. Got Toddlered

Mike Julianelle’s Instagram is an ode to the life you had B.C. – before children. The comedian takes aim at the appearance on himself, his wife, and home, comparing BC and AC versions of them all. Wine warning: you may a cry a little into your wine glass after you sort-splatter your sip on to your screen.

5. Father of Daughters

Simon Hooper is a father of four daughters and in his book published this year, he says, “I’m the single male representative in a household of five women, or in other words, outnumbered.”

Hence the title of his 2018 book, Forever Outnumbered – based on his popular Instagram account, which has almost 800,000 followers.

Hooper’s charming family is on full display in every shot, and each post tells a heartwarming tale of a father who adores his daughters, and lives to make them happy – but whose gender is significantly under-represented in his home.

What dads do you love to follow on Instagram? Let us know in the comments.