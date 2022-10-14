You need to see the first trailer for Emily Blunt's new Prime Video western adventure series The English.

Emily Blunt, the woman whose birth scene terrified us in A Quiet Place and whose one-liners captured us in The Devil Wears Prada, has an epic new TV show coming our way.

Prime Video have released the first trailer for The English, a new six-part Western adventure from award-winning writer and director Hugo Blick.

Take a look at the trailer for the new Prime Video series The English.

In the series, Emily Blunt stars as an aristocratic Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia Locke alongside Chaske Spencer who plays Eli Whipp, a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout named.

The unlikely on-screen duo come together in 1890 middle America where they have to cross a violent landscape "built on dreams and blood".

In the series both Cornelia and Eli are described as having a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past.

As the travel companions move closer to their ultimate destination - the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming - they come across a number of terrifying obstacles that will push them to their limits, both physically and psychologically.

The story does not halt when they do reach Wyoming, because an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (played by Stephen Rea), and young widow Martha Myers (played by Valerie Pachner), results in a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders.

Cornelia and Eli must then come face-to-face with the future they must now live, and it is only now that the extent of their intertwined history will truly come to light.

The show's ensemble cast features a number of impressive names including Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (Marvellous), and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror).

According to Prime Video, The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love.

All six episodes of The English will premiere November 11 on Prime Video.

Feature Image: Prime Video.