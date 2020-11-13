Season 4 of The Crown will be its best yet. Here's what you need to know before you watch it.

To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our The Crown hub page.

Royal fans have been eagerly awaiting season four of The Crown since binging season three in a matter of days last year.

Finally, finally, after the longest year of our lives, the wait is over.

So cancel your plans, buy your snacks, and get ready for some very juicy royal drama when season four arrives on Netflix on Sunday, November 15.

Here is everything we can expect from the 10-episode season.

Who is joining the cast?

Many of season three's cast will return, including Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Anne and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles.

