Exactly what's fact and what's fiction in The Crown Season Four, Episode Four.

After months of anticipation, The Crown entirely skipped Prince Charles and Princess Diana's royal wedding.

Yep, they really spent 600 hours making a replica of Princess Diana's wedding dress for a single shot.

We're confused too. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

After skipping the royal wedding, the fourth episode of the series delved into the disappearance of Margaret Thatcher's son and the Queen's relationship with her four children.

But despite what you may think, The Crown is no documentary.

Here's everything The Crown season four, episode four gets right and wrong about the royal family:

Did Margaret Thatcher's son really go missing?

The episode opens on a meeting between Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II.

While discussing the economy, Thatcher, who was well known for her stoic nature, breaks into tears.

"Prime Minister, are you alright?" the Queen asks her.

"It's my son, Mark," she responds.

"My favourite, Mark, a very special child, the kind of son any mother would dream of having, has gone missing. He has been competing in the Paris-Dakar car rally."

Yep, Margaret Thatcher's son really did go missing.

Mark Thatcher disappeared while competing in the international Paris-Dakar car race on January 12, 1982.

Amid the disappearance, Prime Minister Thatcher was photographed in tears in the foyer of a London hotel.

Two days later, on January 14, 1982, Mark was found alive and well with his teammates. They were located around 50 kilometres off course.