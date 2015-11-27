News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

rogue

Teenagers find a new way to hurt themselves: The Condom Challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t try this at home.

If you give teenagers a challenge and instruct them to upload a video of themselves to the internet, you can make them do anything.

Remember The Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge, where young Kardashian-wannabes sucked their lips into a shot glass and waited for their blood vessels to pop?

The birth of social media means teenagers have been finding new ways to injure themselves for the sake of a few giggles from their Instagram/SnapChat/Facebook gang. And, with a little encouragement from the likes of the Jackass crew, the stunts have become ridiculous and risky.

Don’t believe me? I give you The Condom Challenge.

The premise of the Condom Challenge is simple: get a friend to drop a condom full of water on your head. Because condoms are designed, for obvious reasons, to be resistant to breakage, the water-filled condom stretches to fit the shape of your head. It covers your mouth and nose! You can’t breathe! It’s hilarious!

It’s sort of like the Ice Bucket Challenge – except it’s not raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and it’s dangerous.

Watch a compilation of teenagers attempting the Condom Challenge:

Kids these days. What’ll they think of next?

Do you know anyone who’s participating in the Condom Challenge?

Tags: social-media , video , viral-videos

Related Stories

Recommended