Don’t try this at home.

If you give teenagers a challenge and instruct them to upload a video of themselves to the internet, you can make them do anything.

Remember The Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge, where young Kardashian-wannabes sucked their lips into a shot glass and waited for their blood vessels to pop?

The birth of social media means teenagers have been finding new ways to injure themselves for the sake of a few giggles from their Instagram/SnapChat/Facebook gang. And, with a little encouragement from the likes of the Jackass crew, the stunts have become ridiculous and risky.

Don’t believe me? I give you The Condom Challenge.

The premise of the Condom Challenge is simple: get a friend to drop a condom full of water on your head. Because condoms are designed, for obvious reasons, to be resistant to breakage, the water-filled condom stretches to fit the shape of your head. It covers your mouth and nose! You can’t breathe! It’s hilarious!

It’s sort of like the Ice Bucket Challenge – except it’s not raising funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and it’s dangerous.

Watch a compilation of teenagers attempting the Condom Challenge:



Kids these days. What’ll they think of next?

Do you know anyone who’s participating in the Condom Challenge?